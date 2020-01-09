Watch Grouplove Get Rowdy in Deleter's New Music Video

Loading...

Grouplove has released a new single, “Deleter”, as well as accompanying music conducted by Chris Blauvelt. The song is the first song to be released from the group’s fourth album, a follow-up to their 2016 Big Mess effort.

In the upbeat lo-fi video, band members, dressed in orange jumpsuits, perform the new song in an art warehouse and take to the streets of Los Angeles. Blauvelt was the director of photography for Jonah Hill’s first film, Mid90s, and fans can preview Hill’s setup for the group in the clip.

Recorded with producer Dave Sitek and written by members of the group Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi with Sitek, “Deleter” is a comeback for the LA group. The lyrics reflect current anxieties: “During all this time, I thought you was a leader / It turns out that you are only a deleterious / Tell your friends that you are fine / You will never see them anyway. “

After the release of Big Mess, Hooper told Rolling Stone that she was starting to embrace her role as a pop group singer. “I’m in a genre and people look at me and I say to myself …” How could this have happened? “”, Did she say. “This is amazing. I don’t know if people know I’m weird because we’re generalized as a happy pop group from Southern California. But we’re really not like that. So it’s exciting to meet this kind of kids who won’t necessarily know a woman like me. And it’s like “Guess what!” Now that you’re at the show, get to know me. I’m an aggressive and powerful woman. I’m a voice I want to be there. “