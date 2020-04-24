Watch Foo Fighters, YUNGBLUD, 5SOS and more work together from home

(Photo via BBC 1 / YouTube)

The Foo FightersSong ‘Times Like These’ inspires a huge collaboration at home between great artists, including YUNGBLUD, 5 seconds of summer and lots of others.

The BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge gathers over 20 professional musicians to raise money for a handful of COVID-19 coronavirus charities.

The other participating musicians include AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Foo Fighters, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid and Zara Larsson.

Watch some of the world’s greatest music artists collaborate on an extra special # StayHomeLiveLounge cover from @FooFighters “Times Like These” from their own homes huis

Find out how to download and donate: https://t.co/m6SN2R5uwH pic.twitter.com/nYnaEHTuZU

– BBC Radio 1 (@ BBCR1) April 23, 2020

UK revenue is shared equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds affected by the crisis.

The international proceeds from the fundraising go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund of the WHO.

Foo Fighters’ followed up the performance with a sweet message exchange that the song now has new meaning for them.

Tune in now to the #StayHomeLiveLounge video premiere at @BBCOne as part of #TheBigNightIn tonight, or check out the Radio 1 Vevo channel. https://t.co/b9hQemO1tz

– Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 23, 2020

The proceeds will go to charities that support the vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis. Read how to download and donate here: https://t.co/pxxxajwhlr

– Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 23, 2020

Goosebumps. Great work guys #StayHomeLiveLounge “Times Like These” has a new meaning for all of us after all these years. @ BBCR1 @BBCCiN @comicrelief @foofighters

– Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) April 23, 2020

You can watch the clip below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GElP4YdrBE (/ embed)

What do you think of the huge cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

