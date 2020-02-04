Watch Finneas perform ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’ on ‘Fallon’

After his recent win over the Grammy Finneas stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his acoustic pop song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”. The musician was accompanied by a live band for his cheerful performance of the track, which comes from his debut EP Blood Harmony.

Finneas, brother and producer of teenage doll sensation Billie Eilish, dropped the EP in October before going on tour with his sister last fall. The singer produced and helped co-write Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, but recently split his time between his own music and his production work.

During his performance on The Tonight Show, Finneas also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his career, including working with Eilish on the theme song for the upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die and how the couple is performing at the Oscars this weekend. The musician confirmed that the Bond theme is expected soon. “Really fast,” he noted. “It comes out quickly. And the movie is amazing. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAJkduqFnKo [/ embed]

He also talked about making Eilish’s debut album in their family home and how the couple used random sounds in songs like “Bad Guy”.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-zeJRjP6xA [/ embed]