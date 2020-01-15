Watch Ezra Miller's Surprise Cameo on The Flash by DCEU

The CW broadcast the fifth and final part of its epic Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” on Tuesday, January 14, and they went out with a bang. Although fans mourned the death of the first DCEU TV hero, Oliver Queen, also known as Green Arrow, the last two episodes of the five-episode event contained a lot of callbacks and surprises that ended in a brand new universe that heroes from The flash, Super girl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black lightningand Batwoman. A special surprise made an even greater connection in the DC, especially between DC’s TV and film universe!

During the first part of Tuesday’s double episode final, Flashes literally clash when Grant Gustin Barry Allen encounters Barry Allen on the big screen of Ezra Miller. The two come face to face in S.T.A.R. Labs and are pretty confused – especially Gustin’s Barry because he has just seen the destruction of all multiverses. But Miller’s Barry does not seem to know what is going on and asks Gustin if he is cosplaying. “Do you want a selfie, man?” he asks, particularly awful in reading the room. The two even have a fanboy moment in which they examine each other’s costumes.

Unfortunately, Gustin’s Barry cannot explain precisely to his film counterpart what is going on before it disappears – hopefully back to his timeline. After all, Miller’s Flash has an independent film that will be released on July 1, 2022, so he has to bring some things together!

The cameo caused a flood of excited reactions from Arrowverse fans, mainly because comic stars don’t often cross over to their TV universes. The most striking exception of Marvel is Agents from S.H.I.E.L.D., which began after Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson “died” in The Avengers. The show has shown some Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Jaimie Alexander as Sif. But this is the first time that both franchisees have had a major player make a cameo and it leaves a lot of questions! In the future Flash movie, Gustin could make a cameo in a scene that shows how Miller ended up in S.T.A.R. Labs? Miller’s Flash mentions that he told Victor (also known as Cyborg played by Ray Fisher in Justice League) this was possible, which means that the story is more than just a random bump!

But ignoring all the possibilities this opens up about the fate of the DCEU universe, Miller’s cameo is just cool! It is great to see the stars of DCEU communicate with each other, and it is clear that the two had a fantastic time. Gustin placed a number of photos behind the scenes of the two flashes on the set, including a photo of those who embraced each other. “What do you think of that? Ezra is unique. So happy that we can let this happen and keep it a secret until today. Thank you to @dccomics.”

Fans are just as grateful, which is clear from some of the responses we have completed earlier. Watch the clip of the flashes that meet during ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ and then view some great reactions from fans in front of you!