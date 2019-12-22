[WATCH] Eddie Murphy's "SNL" monologue with Dave Chappelle and more

Loading...

Eddie Murphy's triumphant return to Saturday Night Live was full of classic characters like Mr. Robinson and Gumby, but before enough of that happened, the comedian decided to do something different in the opening monologue. SNL – alums like Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock, current actor Kenan Thompson and comedian Dave Chappelle came on stage at Murphy to riff how much they owed for their careers and how much Netflix had paid for many of them ( so far).

Murphy also managed to take a quick look at his classic Bill Cosby impression.

"It's great to finally be back here and to do Saturday Night Live for Christmas. This is the last episode of 2019, but if you're black, this is the first episode since I left in 1984," he joked. " If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be so boring that my father and Bill Cosby would be in prison, I would have accepted this bet, "Who is America's father now?"

Shortly afterwards, Morgan, Rock and Chappelle came on stage with Murphy to make more antics. "I have followed your plan throughout my career. I became the biggest star on TV and then I stopped, ”Chappelle joked as he lit a cigarette. "I didn't know you could smoke on stage," said Murphy. Without missing a beat, Chappelle replied, "You can't!"

“That's why I came back to Saturday Night Live for moments like this. When was the last time we were together? Exclaimed Murphy. "Last Thursday at Sinbad," added Rock.

