[WATCH] Eddie Murphy's Buckwheat Returns to & # 39; SNL & # 39; back

Loading...

Eddie Murphy's brilliant return to Saturday Night Live, from his popular opening monologue to a demonic cake, was packed with all sorts of goodies. Of course, it wouldn't have been a Murphy-centered episode of SNL without at least a glimpse of some of its classic characters. For this reason, the evening of the successful FOX reality competition series The Masked Singer, in which celebrities from the B, C and D lists disguise themselves in ridiculous outfits to keep the judges up to date on their identity. Keyword Murphy's buckwheat.

After opening with an incomprehensible interpretation of Styx & # 39; "Come Sail Away", buckwheat shows up to the judges and the audience. (Especially Kate McKinnon's stupid twist as Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.) Then he starts a mix of additional songs that, although musically recognizable, lose any sense of space, time and understanding when translated by buckwheat's specific slang.

On the one hand, it's crazy because buckwheat can carry a tune but just doesn't seem to sing or say something that anyone would understand. On the other hand, it's a pretty brilliant way to reintroduce the character – especially for younger SNL viewers who may not be familiar with Murphy's tenure on the show. The Masked Singer is a huge phenomenon at the moment. So why not use buckwheat as a candidate and see how he is doing?

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) eddie murphy (t) snl (t) the masked singer