[WATCH] Eddie Murphy revived & # 39; Mr. Robinson & # 39; s Neighborhood "On" SNL "

Eddie Murphy's comeback was a gangbuster, first with the roaring biopic dolemite is my name – a phrase that earned him serious Oscars conversations – and then with SNL last night, his first appearance on the show in over 35 years. There was hope that he would revive some of the beloved characters he had created as a regular on the show in the early 80s, and he did not disappoint. First, Mr. Robinson, his rude, raw parody of Mr. Rogers, has risen just in time for all the nice Fred Rogers films that hit the nation's multiplexes.

A lot has changed since Murphy first played the character. For one thing, many low-income neighborhoods in our country's cities have been taken over by gentrification. But Mr. Robinson remains. The sketch shows that he is older and grayer and lives in the same dilapidated apartment, but in a building that is now flush with monetary white residents.

"I'm gone for a bit, but I'm fine now / My neighbors were all black, but now they're white," he sang in his opening song. "The whites came and changed everything, but I'm still your neighbor."

Then he explained gentrification to his audience of little boys and girls. "It's like a magic trick: whites pay a lot of money and then shit! All black people are gone! But where are they going, boys and girls? Back where they came from: Atlanta!"

How can Mr. Robinson afford to live in expensive excavations? That inspired the Word of the Day: "Squatters' Rights". He then visited two of his white neighbors and inquired about a missing television that was to be delivered. Mr. Robinson pretended ignorance just to show us the TV on his wall, surrounded by an army of Amazon boxes that had left careless deliverers in the foyer.

Murphy played Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood eight times in the old days, including his last SNL appearance when he appeared as musical guests in 1984 with Robert Plant and the Honeydrippers. Welcome back, Mr. Robinson!