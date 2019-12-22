[WATCH] Eddie Murphy & # 39; s Brought Back Gumby for & # 39; SNL & # 39; Weekend update

Loading...

Eddie Murphy played the hits of his first SNL appearance in 35 years, from Mr. Robinson to Buckwheat to Pimp How-to-Writer and Huckster Velvet Jones. There was simply no way he couldn't bring Gumby or his angry, cynical Borscht Belt version of the Stop Motion children's show character back. Sure enough, minutes before the weekend update, he was there, holding his cigar and railing to his hosts as if nothing had changed.

His first complaint? That he wasn't there earlier. "The question, Michael Che, is how the hell are you going to put on a show and haven't had me on the show yet?" Murphys Gumby cried. "I should have been from above in every damn sketch. I made Eddie Murphy a star! "

Che and Colin Jost raised a relevant question: Do the children even know Murphys Gumby today – a character he hasn't played in over three decades? "How the hell won't people know who I am? I'm gumby, damn it! "Was his answer.

He was no less bitter with age, and his ranting seemed like Murphys. "I saved this damn show from the gutter and it's thanks to me," raged Gumby. "Is that the thanks I get? To save this show? Shame on you, Lorne Michaels! Shame on you, NBC! Shame on you!"

And where is Pokey, Gumby's friendly horse friend? "He's in a glue factory, as far as I'm interested," replied Gumby. "I can't believe this: I'm coming back triumphant and you're talking about a can of dog food?"

Murphy actually broke the character at some point and was unable to keep a straight face when he railed against everyone and everything. But he brought it back together in time to insult Che and Jost a little more. "I'm walking past kidney stones that are more personal than the two of you," he told them. "You two couldn't close my sneakers with the Velcro!"

