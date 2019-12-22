[WATCH] Ed Sheeran's video "Put It All On Me" shows real couples

Loading...

Ed Sheeran married his wife Cherry Seaborn in January this year and ends in 2019 by spreading love. The singer collected clips from real couples around the world dancing together for his warm video “Put It All On Me”.

Directed by Jason Koenig, who worked with Sheeran on his video "South Of The Border", "Put It All On Me" tells the love stories of couples all over the world, from Tanzania to the Pacific Northwest. The video begins with two neon-colored dancers and shows that the couple have been friends for eleven years before expressing their true feelings. It also features a couple performing a traditional Native American love dance, two honeymoon lovers in Australia, a glamorous wedding, and a couple who has been married for 49 years.

At the end of the video, Ed and Cherry dance together in the kitchen. Words on the screen share their love story. "Back in high school, Ed and Cherry bruised hard," the video says. “You were fooling around on the hill at the castle. A few years ago, when they met again, there was fireworks. "

The video ends with hopeful love. Ella Mai, who lends her vocals to the track, appears in the video with a date on which she "just stole".

Watch Ed Sheeran's video "Put It All On Me".

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

