[WATCH] Dua Lipa plays "Don & # 39; t Start Now" in "The Tonight Show"

At the beginning of November a new era began for Dua Lipa: she released her first Future Nostalgia single, the "Don & # 39; t Start Now" inspired by the disco. In the Tonight Show yesterday she reinforced the disco elements of the song with a performance of the song. Dua Lipa was supported by a group of background singers, a full band and a small orchestral section, which made the already funky song feel even more funky. The expanded instrumental section in the middle of the song was also a huge asset that would be welcomed in an officially remixed version of the song.

Last night was the second day of a kind of mini-takeover of the Tonight Show for Dua Lipa: The evening before, she was a guest on the program and teased her upcoming performance with the words: “I have to say that tomorrow's performance is one a little different from what everyone else saw because we do a kind of orchestral rendering of the track. It's fun, it's a whole disco orchestra mood. “She also talked about her love of hip-hop as a child and said about her first concert:“ Visiting the Method Man and Redman show was kind of a first introduction to kelp. Then when I went to my second show, which was 50 cents, I read the book, watched the film, learned all the words … I was completely prepared. A huge 50 cent fan. "

Watch Dua Lipa play Don’t Start Now above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

