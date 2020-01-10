Watch Dua Lipa play 'Don't Start Now' with a group of 19 pieces

Loading...

Dua Lipa released a live video clip for her recent single “Don’t Start Now” with a six-track remix EP for the song. The video, directed by Daniel Carberry, features the singer playing with a live group of 19 musicians in Los Angeles.

The EP includes remixes from Dom Dolla, Zach Witness, Purple Disco Machine, Kungs and Pink Panda, as well as the extended live version of the song, which was originally released in November. The track will appear on her next second year album, Future Nostalgia, which is expected to be released in February.

“I chose to put this song first so that I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Lipa said in a statement when the song was released. “In a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of it. It also sounded like a natural first choice song, because I did it with the same brilliant team I did “New Rules” with.

Lipa recently performed “Don’t Start Now” on The Ellen Show with the help of a group of backup dancers. She also participated in a prank video for the talk show where she spoke to random passers-by using only her words.

Hereeeee is part 2 of the “Speak The Lyrics” joke for @ TheEllenShow… if anything, I got some great life tips 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/xRQxIUloHs

– DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 9, 2020