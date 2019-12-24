[WATCH] Drake's "War" deals with his relationship with the Weeknd

Loading...

Drake was the greatest artist of the decade (at least in terms of streaming) and he didn't want to end the decade without releasing another song. Out of nowhere, a new Drake track called "War" has emerged from Oliver El-Khatib's new mixtape El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 3. 1.

On the drill-influenced track, Drake seems to address his relationship with The Weeknd and says that although there may have been some strain between them in the past, everything is cool now: “The boy who sounds like he's open & # 39; thriller & # 39; sung. You know that was my problem. We just had to settle things, family, six things, we can't separate. “Drake also shared a video for the route where he and some cohorts go skiing and skiing in a snowmobile through a ski area at night.

Drake recently showed up at a DaBaby concert in Toronto and gave an update on when his next album could be released. He said: "Imma, go back to the cradle and try to finish this album so that we can show up in 2020." His last album "Scorpion" was released in summer 2018. More recently Drake & # 39; s Care Package Compilation- Album for his ninth # 1 album earlier this year.

Watch the "War" video above.

