Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci Refute Trump’s Talking Points in Real Time

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and one of the only hopes of the American people for competence in the Trump administration in his fight against the new coronavirus, appeared on Fox News in a interview with Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening and – much like he does at Trump’s press conferences – suppressed disinformation.

Ingraham began by asking questions about the plan to reopen the country and attempted to pit Fauci against prominent Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, but Fauci did not bite.

“President Nancy Pelosi calls this plan yours and the vague and inconsistent president, and that’s what Joe Biden said about it a few moments ago,” said Ingraham before posting footage of Biden criticizing the president. at a CNN town hall.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a plan,” said Biden. “I think what he did was some kind of punch. He decided that he did not have the right to appeal for the country. “But in context, Biden criticized the president who first said he had” full authority “to control states before then announcing voluntary actions that states could take.

The clip was then cut by Biden saying, “It won’t be over until we get a vaccine.”

Biden then went on – although Ingraham didn’t include this part of the clip – and said we need to do some tests before we talk about getting back to normal: “It won’t be over until we get a vaccine, and we’re not going to be able to really make any significant changes in the three phases that the president talks about or all of the phases until we can test much more widely. “

Ingraham tried to deceive Fauci deceptively, claiming that Biden also criticized him when he clearly was not. “Punted, you kicked all of you who work on it,” she said. “And apparently he claims you didn’t listen to yourself since you are a scientist.”

“Well, there is truth in it,” said Fauci, who essentially agreed with the former vice president and not with Ingraham. “It will not be finished to the point that we cannot do any mitigation until we have a scientifically sound, safe and effective vaccine.”

Later in the interview, Ingraham repeated a talking point about Trump – this time in February when the president said the virus would “go away.” “One day it’s like a miracle, it will go away,” said the president with zero evidence.

Ingraham asked Fauci, “Dr. Fauci, on the question of a vaccine: we do not have a vaccine against SARS. I mean, we got closer in mice. We do not have an HIV vaccine. And life went on, right? “

“Well, no, but Laura is different,” said Fauci. “HIV / AIDS is entirely different. We do not have an HIV / AIDS vaccine, but we have spectacularly effective treatment. The people who would have invariably died years ago right now lead an essentially normal life. SARS is another story. SARS has disappeared… We developed a vaccine, we were going through the different phases, we showed that it was safe, we showed that it induced a good response. And then SARS disappeared. So I think it may be a little misleading to compare what we are currently experiencing with HIV or SARS. They are really different. “

“But we don’t know. It could go away,” insisted Ingraham. “I mean, SARS has pretty much gone. It could as well, right?”

Fauci replied, “You know, anything could, Laura, but I have to tell you that the degree of effectiveness of the transmissibility of this is really unprecedented in everything I’ve seen. It is an extremely effective virus that is spread from person to person. “

Ingraham tried to cut Fauci around at that point, but he continued, saying definitively, “This kind of virus does not go away.”

What Ingraham and the rest of Fox News are doing to give faith to conspiracy theories about the virus is dangerous. And this undoubtedly feeds recent events in the Midwest and Virginia, where people intentionally violate the social distancing recommendations to protest in favor of resuming business as usual.

To put an end to his absurd claims, after the interview with Fauci, Ingraham called on Dr. Phil, an unlicensed psychologist, to spit out lies while pleading for the reopening of the economy.

