Watch Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic | TV, live stream, UK time

Novak Djokovic faces a major challenge in the form of Dominic Thiem when the pair meets each other in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian star has triumphed more in Melbourne than any other player with seven titles under his belt, while Thiem continues to wait for his first Grand Slam silverware.

Thiem has reached consecutive French Open finals in the past two years, but has been defeated by Rafael Nadal on every occasion.

The Austrian ace, however, won Nadal in the quarter-finals of this tournament to take his place in the final four.

Thiem has also defeated Djokovic in four of their last five encounters – three wins on clay and once on a hard court at the ATP Finals last year.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic game on TV and online.

When is the Australian Open final?

Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic will take place in the morning of Sunday, February 2 2020.

What time is the Australian Open final?

The competition takes place from 8.30 a.m. British time.

Which channel is the Australian Open final?

Eurosport 1 shows exclusive live coverage of the competition.

How can I stream the Australian Open final live?

If you want direct access to the online Eurosport Player, it costs £ 6.99 per month or £ 39.99 per year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime.