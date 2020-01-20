David Lynch watches an unlikely murder suspect – a monkey – in his new Netflix short film, What Did Jack Do? The co-creator of Twin Peaks also wrote, directed and edited the 17-minute project, which is available for streaming now.

The film, shot in a crackling black and white, follows Lynch as he questions the disturbed monkey dressed in a suit (“Jack Cruz”) in a train station. Between the cinematic puffs of a cigarette, the filmmaker burns out the accused criminal with cliché hardball detective questions, often on the subject of animals (“There is an elephant in the room”, “I would like you to start talk about the turkey “). Jack responds with disturbing and elusive nonsense (“I’m going to see you and raise you five”), all spurting out of a digitally imposed mouth.

In the classic Lynch manner, the scenes are surreal, disturbing and hilarious. The peak comes towards the end when Jack sings a slow, saccharine love song while swaying in the spotlight: “The flame of true love burns so strong / It’s the pleasure of love / Once upon a time, we were dancing / Once upon a time, we took a chance, ”he chanted.

What did Jack do? follows the acclaimed rebirth of the third season of Twin Peaks, which Rolling Stone named the 14th best television show of the decade.

Lynch, who received an Honorary Oscar in October, has not directed a traditional feature since Inland Empire in 2006. However, the director (and many critics) has classified the latest Twin Peaks project as a film divided into episodic segments: in December, the prestigious French magazine Cahiers du Cinéma ranked Twin Peaks: The Return as the best film of the decade.