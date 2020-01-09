Watch David Lee Roth play 'Unchained' at the start of the Las Vegas residency

Loading...

David Lee Roth kicked off his new show in Las Vegas at the House of Blues on Wednesday night with an ensemble full of Van Halen classics like “Panama”, “Jamie’s Cryin ‘”, “Jump” and “Atomic Punk”. He also added a sprinkle of solo tunes, like “Just Like Paradise” and his cover of “Just a Gigolo” by Louis Prima.

Here is the video for “Unchained” where he briefly puts on an Elvis Presley wig to honor the king on what would have been his 85th birthday.

David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas kickoff marks the start of an extremely busy year for the singer; it will open in Kiss on an extensive arena tour while playing in Vegas during breaks. It will be, by far, his most active year as a touring artist for quite some time.

In a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he said he enjoyed the challenge of playing the relatively small limits of the House of Blues. “It’s nice and tight, you can see everyone’s faces, you can see the eyebrows,” he said. “I said that dogs are more popular than cats because they have eyebrows. You can say what the dog thinks. Kitty cats are like strippers: you can’t say what they’re thinking. “

Van Halen has not played since a 2015 summer tour, and Roth again hinted to the newspaper that the group may be over. “Ed is not well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill,” he said. “If you have the ability, it’s something that should be used regularly, if not for the fun and magic of creating with other glowing spirits.”

Roth continues his residency in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, then will meet with the Kiss tour in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 1. He has dates on the books until October 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. Eddie and Alex Van Halen, meanwhile, continue to keep a very low profile and have yet to announce any future plans.