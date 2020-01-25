Watch Curtis Blaydes devastate Alistair Overeem with malicious elbows

Curtis Blaydes has had several notable victories during his previous UFC run. But by far the most memorable and emphatic was his 2018 win over the legendary heavyweight Alistair Overeem. Well, in front of Blaydes’ junk tonight with Junior dos Santos in UFC Raleigh, you can experience the bloody win again (yes: warning, graphic video will follow).

Blaydes brutalizes Overeem

Blaydes, now 28, was booked to fight Overeem at UFC 225 in June 2018 after defeating another famous heavyweight, Mark Hunt, earlier this year. At the time, the powerful wrestler had remained unbeaten in six consecutive fights.

As you can see in the video below, Blaydes Overeem ended with a wincing row of elbows on lap two.

After this win, Blaydes met Francis Ngannou for the second time and was stopped in less than 60 seconds. Since that defeat, which fell in November 2018, Blaydes has recovered with victories against Justin Willis and Shamil Abdurakhimov. If he can beat JDS today, Blaydes will be back in the mix.

UFC Raleigh lineup

Here is the complete lineup for UFC Raleigh, hosted by the city’s PNC Arena.

main card

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes against Junior dos Santos

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos against Michael Chiesa

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Straw weight: Hannah Cifers against Angela Hill

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill against Darko Stosic

Preliminary card

Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

Female flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Female bantamweight: Sara McMann against Lina Lansberg

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr