Watch Cuban Legends play “Chan Chan” with musicians from around the world

Last year, Robbie Robertson played “The Weight” with musicians from around the world, including Ringo Starr, Japanese guitar virtuoso Char, Congo soul singer Mermens Mosengo and others. It has been broadcast over 8 million times on YouTube. Many of these flows have occurred in the past month; Mark Johnson, co-founder of Playing for Change, who produced the video, suspects that it has become “a tool for isolated people.”

For their first video since “The Weight”, Johnson and his team chose the Cuban classic “Chan Chan”, popularized by the Buena Vista Social Club in 1997. Johnson has recorded music in more than 50 countries with Playing for Change, which has 15 music. schools in 11 countries. “There are only a few songs that you hear around the world on the street. One of them is “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley. And another one is “Chan Chan”. I just heard him sing in so many cultures, usually when I travel to Spanish speaking countries. So we thought, “Well, why don’t we try to take this piece of Cuba, go around the world and add musicians? Because we knew it was a song that people sang, a kind of hymn all over the world. “Johnson and his team started in Cuba, chasing local legends such as Teté Caturla Garcia and Pancho Amat, before traveling all over the United States in Mali to Lebanon to finish the trail.

Here, Johnson talks about the extremely fortunate circumstance that led them to mark a Cuban guitar legend, why he took the risk of going to Beirut for the video, and more.

The video is almost shot like a film.

Yeah, this one was a little bit more cinematic. It’s kind of the nature of the song. It was an exciting song to travel around the world.

How did it come together?

Basically, you know, all of our videos are about connecting people and showing how music transcends the things that divide us in life, like politics and boundaries. The idea here is that people look at how well we all get along when the music is playing. So that was the theme here for “Chan Chan”.

A few years ago, I worked with Jackson Browne when he produced a version of “Guantanamera” worldwide. This song had introduced as 70 Cuban musicians living in different parts of the world, and bringing them all together through a song. It gave me a much deeper understanding of the incredible music and culture that comes from Cuba. And so “Chan Chan” was really an extension of this experience, and wanting to work on a project that starts in Cuba: “OK, let’s take a great song from Cuba. Let’s add all the different musical instruments from different cultures and bring them all together . ”So the very Cubans, a sort of Cuban guitar; a Middle Eastern oud, the Middle Eastern guitar; then a kora in West Africa – the combination of all of these different elements helps bring the song to another level, and presents all these different instruments and shows the world how well they work together.

Who was the first artist you called?

It was incredible. We went to Cuba with the crew, and we didn’t really have a plan on who we were going to record. But we knew the first musician you see in the video, his name is Pancho Amat and he is a living legend considered to be the greatest player in the world. And so our dream was to find Pancho, and we went to Cuba, and we couldn’t find him. We tried and tried, and no one could reach him. And one day, we literally walk down a little street in Havana, and there is Pancho entering a cafe. So we just walked in there, introduced ourselves to him and his wife. We have explained what Play for Change is all about. And in a few hours, we were installed on a place, recording it and filming it on the tres. So it was a kind of serendipity and destiny. Once Pancho played the song, we knew that musicians around the world would love to play it. And it also really captured this Cuban magic that we wanted to start this song.

Tell me about Teté Caturla Garcia, who is so great when she starts singing.

Yes, she was 78 when we filmed her on this balcony in Havana, and I get chills every time I hear her sing. She is just one of the best singers I have ever heard. But it is also his energy, his feeling of joy, which goes through the track. You just feel this invitation to join her on the journey. During all of my years recording music, she was one of the greatest singers and people I have ever met. It is such an honor to work with her. The joy of life comes from her voice, and it lifts us all to a place where we can see how music connects hearts and humanity across the world. So, between having it and Pancho, we knew we were off to a good start. And so it really gave us the basics to build and create a song around the world.

Is she still singing?

Yes, she still sings. And it’s a legend there. The thing with Cuba is that when you go there, there is so much intrinsic joy in the culture. And I don’t know that many people know it because of politics. So when you see all this joy, it’s contagious. And it reminds you of the spirit of music and community, and just improves people’s lives day by day with songs. It represents that at one of the highest levels. And the thing about “Chan Chan” is that some of the videos we made are really big sets. You can add choirs and string sections and other things. For this song, we wanted to take a more subtle approach. Because it was more about the power of what each person played and sang individually, then how it could collectively transcend into something greater than them.

On your first trip to Cuba, where you recorded Pancho, who were you there at the time?

We were there to start recording new songs around the world. And we didn’t know who we were going to find. We hired a musical guide. And then they introduce us to everyone. In this case, it was the pianist, Roberto Carcassés. He is really an excellent Cuban pianist and he really joined the scene there. Roberto was the guy who set us up with a lot of other musicians. And that kind of gave us the traditional Cuban feel that we were looking for. I had heard of the Buena Vista Social Club which originally wanted to integrate Afro musicians, so it was more an Afro-Cuban project, but it never happened. So I got the impression, “Look, we have a music school in the village of Kirina, where some of the best [kora] players in the world come from. So we knew we would have a chance to add some incredible West African musicians. So after Cuba, we went to visit our school in Mali, and it was then that we were able to add Mamadou Diabaté on the kora. And that’s when the video really started to become a Playing for Change project where it was no longer just a traditional culture, but a fusion of cultures.

The other thing that happened was the Playing for Change Band, we had a concert in Lebanon, in Beirut. And I remember going to the website to check if you could travel there, and it was like a flashing red light: don’t travel there. “You know, it’s always like that. And we have to represent and take care of all these musicians. So we want to have their safety. But we talked to the promoter, and he said,” Look, people come here all time and playing concerts, that’s really safe. “So we decided to bring the whole group. And it was an incredible experience, because it shows you how much fear is the enemy. Because if you break the fear, the next thing you know, we’re all going to dinner and a house with little kids climbing up on the table. And it’s like you’re at home, but you’re in Beirut, Lebanon. we were there, we got to meet this incredible master Oud, and the Oud sort of serves the Middle Eastern version of the very Cubans in Cuba. So it was sort of an opportunity to go to these places that the people don’t really know, as Cuba is stereotypical for its politics, everything c like Lebanon and Beirut. But when you get started, the music, the people around the world, they’re all the same. You want peace and families and a good life. And so these songs give us the opportunity to travel to these places.

And so you have a lot of these tracks as ready to go as the basic tracks on which you can just decide to put someone if you like what they do?

Yes, we usually travel with multiple songs at the same time, so we can find the best way to be successful with each artist based on where it would be best.

How is the original track made? Does your Playing For Change tape record the basic track to which you then add?

No, I think “Chan Chan” was launched by Roberto on the piano. The first thing we recorded was the piano and then the next day. So the very player would just hear the piano player. And then the next musician would just hear who was before them. And then slowly over time, it builds up. And one of the coolest parts of Buena Vista’s “Chan Chan” is the trumpet solo. For me it was one of the greatest trumpet solos I have ever heard. So I really didn’t want to try to recreate that because it’s already there. And that’s when we thought of New Orleans, where you can also play some of the world’s great horn players, but they also play with the mute. So you can create a sort of Louis Armstrong horn vibration. Many years ago, when we started playing for change in 2000. We made a film called A Cinematic Discovery of Street Musicians. And I had filmed an 11 year old boy, he was a virtuoso trumpeter. Her name is Chantz Powell. He was 11 years old. And he was just performing on the street to make money for him and his mom. And it was incredible. He ended up going on and getting a huge recording contract. I had never heard of him in about 15 years. And then when it came time to think about the solo trumpet, I just remembered him: “I wonder what he’s doing?” So I grabbed the chance and he was in New Orleans. So the team and I went over there, put headphones on him and made him play the solo with the mute and play it with so much soul and lots of space, he really just hit the track at next level. So, again, it’s about living inside each of these songs and trying to figure out how to add different musicians and create something that has an overall human atmosphere.