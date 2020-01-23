Watch Conor McGregor's punishing shoulder slaps in slow motion

There were many interesting UFC 246 and Conor McGregors decisive victory. One of the most fascinating storylines that emerged from the triumphant return of the star was his effective use of shoulder strikes.

Watch McGregor Cerrone rock in slow motion

The UFC recently released the video “Fight Motion” for the January 18 card, which includes slow-motion highlights of the event. Not surprisingly, McGregor Cerrone cracked shoulder straps. As you can see in the video below, after drugging “cowboy” with the techniques, McGregor performed a well-placed knee and then a head-butt.

The eagerly awaited fight ended in just 40 seconds.

What’s next for McGregor?

Since McGregor’s great victory, there has always been talk of when and whom the star will fight next. UFC President Dana White said McGregor is the most sensible fight against the winner of the fight between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. McGregor passed it on, however don’t want to wait until you fight again