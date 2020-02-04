Watch Conor McGregor’s glorious return at UFC 246 on ESPN +

After waiting 15 months, the MMA fans finally saw the return of UFC legend Conor McGregor at UFC 246. On Saturday, January 18, “The Notorious” returned to the octagon and scored a knockout win over Donald ” Cowboy “Cerrone in the first round and if you have an ESPN + membership or would like to register before UFC 247, you can now follow all UFC 246 actions again at no extra charge.

Given the talent, UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy a pay-per-view event. Thanks to the close relationship between UFC and ESPN, all pay-per-view programs (such as the upcoming UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes) are now broadcast exclusively on ESPN +, the sports station’s premium streaming service. ESPN + also gives you access to a lot of other content, including some of the greatest UFC events in the past, including the latest UFC 246.

The UFC 246 main card contained many MMA stars, but the biggest highlight of the night was without a doubt the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. McGregor hadn’t been in the octagon for 15 months, and not everyone was sure what to expect after such a long break. To make things even more complicated, UFC 246 marked McGregor’s third welterweight fight so far.

Nonetheless, “The Notorious” delivered an explosive performance at UFC 246 and defeated Cerrone in the round of 16 after 40 seconds – a result that we had correctly predicted, although we had not predicted that McGregor’s victory would come so quickly. The main card also featured a women’s bantamweight match between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, in which Holm easily won by unanimous decision (and ESPN + members can now see this match again).

With ESPN +, you can access a variety of sports content 24/7, including a backlog of some of the best UFC fights and past pay-per-view events like UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone. If you don’t already have it, you should register now: Before UFC 247, you can use ESPN + for a year together with the pay-per-view bundle UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes will purchase $ 85, saving $ 30 off the retail price. If, on the other hand, you only want an ESPN + subscription, you can sign up now for $ 5 a month or even $ 50 a year.

Do you want more great things? On our page with selected offers you will find technical discounts and much more.

Editor’s recommendations