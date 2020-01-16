Coldplay appeared on The Ellen Show to perform “Orphans”, an upbeat track from the group’s recent album Everyday Life. In the clip, the musicians offer an energetic interpretation of the song while being surrounded by screens illuminated with animated images. The performance is the second of the group this week, after an interpretation of “Cry, Cry, Cry” in the audience of Ellen.

The group released Everyday Life, the first Coldplay album since 2015 A head full of dreams, last November. In a long interview with Rolling stone Commenting on the new album, singer Chris Martin said, “[W] e had to grow a few balls to be able to do this one. It’s the first time we’ve really said what we think about certain things. And it’s trying to be empathetic and it’s a bit unfiltered. It’s completely unfiltered. It is very raw and pure. “

Coldplay has not announced a tour to support Everyday Life, although the group will perform on January 21 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of the Citi Sound Vault series before the 2020 Grammys. Martin told the BBC Coldplay would not tour until they find a way to make it more durable. “We are taking time over the next two years to determine how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how it can be actively beneficial,” he noted.