Watch: Christopher Jullien Destroys Hampden ‘Offside’ Question With Hilarious One Liner

Christopher Jullien came out with a fantastic liner after the media criticized him in his final goal of the cup.

Depending on the camera from which it is seen, it seems very tight, but the media talked about VAR on Friday afternoon with the Frenchman in the line of fire.

When asked if he thought his target would have counted if VAR was in use, Jullien raised a smile and explained what he saw and how he never thought he was out of play because he saw the defender in front of him while playing the Val.

However, the best line was left for last when he said.

"Everyone keeps talking about it, but I still have the medal in my house"

Absolutely belter of the great man.

I still have the medal in my house 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xxYoLJaM2g

– Tam sellics son III (@TamsellicsonIII) ​​December 20, 2019

Celtic won the game 1-0 the day and have not stopped crying because of that since then. Is it now a coincidence that the SFA is looking for a study on VAR with a view to implementing it in Scottish football?