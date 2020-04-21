Watch Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni cover a Temple Of The Dog classic

While it appeared on LiveXLive’s Music Lives COVID-19 relief benefit, Toni Cornell delivered a poignant version of “Hunger Strike” from Temple of the dog. The late daughter Chris Cornell covered the song of the Seattle supergroup with her father and members of Pearl Jam. The song appears on the band’s self-titled album from 1991.

Cornell was introduced to the show by Matt Pinfield. “I’m in my dad’s studio during this crazy time,” she says after introducing herself. “I’m going to sing one of my favorite songs for you. I love you, Daddy, and I hope I do this some justice.”

The LiveXLive event last weekend (April 17-19) consisted of two consecutive two-day live streaming performances. Proceeds from the event will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps musicians and crew members affected by the closure of the concert industry.

In March 2018, Toni Cornell donated $ 20,000 to the International Rescue Committee. The money came from the sale of her and her father’s version of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, which was a hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990. In an Instagram post from that year, Toni wrote, “Nothing compares to you, Dad. I will keep the promise and always speak for those who have no voice. I am proud and honored to continue your legacy. I love you. I miss you.”

It’s another great moment for the artist. Toni released her first solo song ‘Far Away Places’ in 2019. She also performed with One Republic in tribute to her father and late frontman Charles Bennington at Linkin Park. She really has an impressive talent that reflects the same kind of passion that informed her father’s work.