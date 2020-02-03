Watch Chiefs v 49ers on TV, live stream in the UK

Grab your chicken wings, your hot dogs and your non-descript brand of lukewarm light beer – the Super Bowl is coming soon.

The annual flagship in American Football is ready to conquer the US and a growing number of fans on this side of the Atlantic.

About 100 million Americans – about one in three – tune in to watch the game each year, and British fans buy in the hype with a lot of sleep for the big event.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will be on the hunt for glory in the team’s first Super Bowl since 1970 against Jimmy Garappolo’s San Francisco 49ers.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl on TV and online.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday 2 February 2020 and will encounter the early hours of Monday, February 3 for UK fans.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The start time of the Super Bowl is half past eleven in British time.

Where’s the Super Bowl?

The 2020 Super Bowl is held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida – the home of the Miami Dolphins.

In a recent renovation project, stadium capacity was reduced from 75,000 to 65,000, although advanced video boards and luxury seats have transformed the arena.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell from 11:25 p.m.

Fans can also watch the game live from 10:00 on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

How to stream Super Bowl live

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a large number of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively you can watch the match via NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass also offers a special Super Bowl Pass for just £ 4.99 which gives you full live game plus a month of access to NFL Network shows and highlights of each game of the 2019 season.

How to view the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcast tasks have a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

The 2020 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on Fox for the sixth time with Joe Buck on lead commentary in the showpiece game.

He is accompanied by the legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady oversaw a 13-3 win with the scores at 3-3 entering the final quarter of the game.

Sony Michel threw the ball for the only touchdown of the game with seven minutes on the clock and the QB Jared Goff of the Rams could not get an answer in the remaining time.

The Patriots recipient, Julian Edelman, won the MVP prize after catching 10 passes for 141 yards in the night.

Who will perform the Super Bowl rest time show in 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2020 act.

View our guide to the Super Bowl rest time show – including timings and previous acts.

