Watch Chelsea - Arsenal | TV station, live stream, time

Chelsea are still in fourth place, although their form has not improved over the weekend.

The Blues suffered a catastrophic loss to Newcastle after Isaac Hayden’s last goal.

Frank Lampard’s men are inconsistent, but are still five points ahead of the pursuers who have struggled to develop their own momentum.

Arsenal may be too far from the top four to even consider a late rise, but Mikel Arteta will hope to secure some sort of European football this season.

He has stabilized the Gunners after a series of draws to boost his reign, although victories are needed to save this campaign.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea – Arsenal kick-off 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020,

Which channel is Chelsea v Arsenal?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7.30 p.m.

This is how I live Stream Chelsea against Arsenal

You can follow the game with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app on a variety of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts …

Chelsea is an all-or-nothing team with very little in between. You win or lose mostly with only three draws in the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal are practically the opposite with 11 draws – more than any other team in the league.

Expect goals from two solid attacking units.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal