Watch Brad Pitt’s 2020 Oscars Acceptation Speech Video

Brad Pitt seemed visibly moved when he accepted his first acting Oscar. The actor, who previously won for producing 12 years of slave in 2013 he was honored in the best supporting role category for his rendition of stunt double Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood. After thanking the Academy for the ‘honor’, Pitt praised the director of the film, Quentin Tarantino, and his costar, Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I ride your jacket every day, man,” he said. “The view is fantastic.”

Pitt then started thinking about going to the movies with his parents as a child, as well as all the “wonderful people” he met during his fruitful career. He added sweetly: “Once upon a time in Hollywood – isn’t that the truth?” Pitt ended his speech with a heart-warming mention of his six children. “This is for my children, who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you.”

Pitt was previously nominated five times. In addition to the above 12 years of slave Win, Pitt was recognized as the producer of the best nominee for photos The big short one in 2016, as well as in the best actor category for Moneyball in 2012 and The Curious Case or Benjamin Button in 2009. His first nomination was for the best supporting role for 12 monkeys in 1996.

After the victory, Pitt spoke behind the scenes with reporters about his speech acceptance strategy. “Historically I have always been very careful with speeches. They make me nervous. So this round I thought that if we were going to do this, I would really do some work on it and try to feel at ease. This is it result, “he said. When asked if he had received outside help for the many charismatic speeches he gave this season, Pitt said: “I write them for sure. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends who help me with some laughter, but no, it must come from the heart. “

