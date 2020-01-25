Watch Bournemouth v Arsenal | TV station, live stream, time

Arsenal travels to Bournemouth to shake off the poor form in the FA Cup.

The Gunners won the famous trophy three times in four seasons between 2014 and 2017, but only won one game in the last two seasons before 2019/20.

Mikel Arteta has given his arsenal a warlike character, which is evident in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea after sinking to 10 men.

The results have been lukewarm so far, but he’s hoping for a resounding win against Bournemouth to keep the mood going.

Eddie Howes men live precariously in the Premier League. They are in 18th place in the table, despite winning against Brighton last weekend.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth – Arsenal start 8:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020,

Which channel is Bournemouth – Arsenal?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15 p.m.

That’s how I live Stream Bournemouth against Arsenal

Who will win? Potts predicts …

Technically, this is one of the poorest Arsenal teams of the century, but they have a fighting spirit that has been painfully absent for years.

The dogged mentality that Arteta draws from his players is a good sign for the future, as is the shape of the youthful hot shot Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian takes his chance to shine in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is likely to make another leap forward here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal