Watch BoJack Horseman Face the Past in New Trailer

BoJack Horseman confronts his past and tries to claim his future in the new trailer for the second half of the last season of the animated comedy, the premiere of which is scheduled for January 31 on Netflix.

The clip is centered on a short monologue by BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) ostensibly during an interview that touches on rock bottoming out many times and his (lack of) personality. “Make an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just an impression of a group of equally messed up writers and actors,” he says. “I felt like a Xerox from a Xerox from a person.”

The clip doesn’t provide a lot of intrigue details, offering a montage of scenes from the upcoming season to accompany BoJack’s speech instead. But the trailer ends with a bit of vintage Bojack humor, when the new acting professor realizes that he accidentally wrote his name on a whiteboard in Sharpie.

With Arnett, BoJack Rider stars Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins.