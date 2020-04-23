Watch Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers In A Dublin Derby With A Difference This Friday Night

If you, like the rest of us, want you to enjoy some kind of live sport, we have a pleasure for you on Friday.

While the League of Ireland may be stuck at the moment, we are streaming a very special Dublin Derby as the Bohemians ‘Keith Ward and Shamrock Rovers’ Aaron McEneff head to head in FIFA 20, all with the help of Pieta House.

Each player will represent their respective clubs and you can check it all out on our Facebook page at 8pm on Friday, from the comfort and security of your own living room.

FIFA aficionado Keith Ward previously said of the match: “I think everyone is sporting the sport right now, and even though we can’t be physically on the ground, football fans across the country are hoping to get a lift from the first virtual derby from Dublin. Every victory against Rovers is worth celebrating, so hopefully I can proudly represent the club and the fans. “

His competitor, McEneff is also excited to represent the Rovers: “I’ve played a lot of FIFA over the years and I can’t wait to represent Rovers and take on the Bohemia – all in aid of a big charity at Pieta House. “

Match commentary is provided by Dave McIntrye, and viewers have the opportunity to make a donation to suicide prevention charity Pieta House. If you want to make a donation to Pieta House, you can do so here.

The game is produced by Teneo, with Sports and Sponsorship Director, Rob Pearson, saying “Sport and sponsorship is part of our company’s DNA, we understand the unique ability of sport to bring people together. in these demanding times, there are opportunities for brands and organizations to create, sustain and connect with a content hungry audience. “

Set a reminder for 8pm Friday and tell your friends. You can watch the whole thing here.

