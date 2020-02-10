Watch Blackburn v Hull | TV channel, live stream, time

Blackburn is organizing Hull in a fight to make something out of their 2019/20 season.

Robbers hang around the 12th in the championship, but are only six points away from the play-off positions, which means that a late flurry of form can lead to a shock finish.

Romp is without keyman Jarrod Bowen after his move to West Ham and has failed to win five championship conflicts.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Blackburn v Hull game on TV and online.

What time is Blackburn v Hull?

Blackburn v Hull will kick off at 07:45 On Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Which channel is Blackburn v Hull?

You can watch the game live from 7:40 pm on the red Sky Sports Football button.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How do you stream Blackburn v Hull?

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

Blackburn looks pretty solid and will hope to continue, while losing the potential sinking effect of Hull Bowen won’t be long before they miss his lack of goals and creativity.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 Hull