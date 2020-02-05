Watch Big Thief performing ‘Shoulders’ on ‘Kimmel’

Big Thief stopped at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song ‘Shoulders’ on the indoor stage of the late evening. The track, which comes from the group’s recent album Two Hands, got a passionate, moody performance with a grim background and little over-production.

Last year Big Thief released two albums, Two Hands and U.F.O.F. within five months of each other. The reason for the band to release two albums in one year is that Two Hands is the ‘earth twin’ of the ‘heavenly twin’ of U.F.O.F.

“I don’t think we’ve reached a point where we had to make our rebellion album,” singer Adrianne Lenker told Rolling Stone last year. “But in a sense, all the music that I make handles it and I push it away. I really think this album does that, in the sense that we ignore everything. All ideas. All constructions. All the expectations that anyone could have. We just don’t think about it. “She added:” With every record I have the feeling that our sound is more articulated. “

Big Thief is currently on tour in Europe and the United Kingdom and will travel to Japan, Australia and New Zealand in May. The band will perform on July 31 at Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.