Watch "Behind Pimping" in this abandoned Pimp My Ride minivan

Several months ago, we notified you about this old Pimp My Ride minivan that was for sale and needed some serious repairs. Well, the call was answered by Jalopnik Tavarish's former student, who bought the minivan for $ 800 and gave us a behind-the-scenes look at this historic relic of car customization from the early 2000s.

Paint work questionably in good taste? Check. Flat screens unnecessary everywhere? Check. Amplifiers and speakers that make the cargo area useless? Check.

Pimp My Ride has been summoned for poor quality work, and there are certainly some in this minivan, but many of them were apparently well done. The upholstery looks good and the sliding door has a custom engine mechanism that still works. Impressive considering that the general condition of the truck is hard after several years of sitting. The alternator was seized and the accessory belt was missing.

The YouTube video explains that the original minivan was a Plymouth Grand Voyager ‘98, but instead of fixing it, the program bought a prettier 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan and pretended it was the same.

The minivan was cleaned well and returned to its former "glory" with more time and money than anyone without a popular YouTube channel should spend on it. Still, it was fun to see pimps behind the ride and remember a time when car shows were on MTV and YouTube was a waste of time and not a professional aspiration.

