Watch astronaut Christina Koch return to Earth on Wednesday

Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch and two of her colleagues will complete their missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) this week and return to Earth. Their departure and landing will be broadcast live on NASA television.

Koch will have spent 328 consecutive days in space, breaking the record for a woman’s longest single-duration space flight and participating in the first all-woman spacewalk with her colleague Jessica Mier. It is also the seventh on the list of American astronauts who have spent most of its time in space, and will have been the second longest single-space flight by an American astronaut after Scott Kelly.

During her time on the ISS, Koch took part in six space walks, including walks to upgrade the station’s energy system and repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a dark matter detection tool that has far exceeded its originally planned lifespan and was previously unusable was.

According to NASA, Koch spent a total of 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station on spacewalks. During her stay at the station, she will have traveled 5,248 orbits around the world, equivalent to a journey of 139 million miles.

The Soyuz MS-13 crew spacecraft was seen approaching the International Space Station to dock for the first time to mark the 50th anniversary of human landing on the moon. The Soyuz will bring NASA astronaut Christina Koch, station commander Luca Parmitano from ESA (European Space Agency) and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov from Roscosmos back to Earth on February 6

Koch will leave the ISS with two of her colleagues, Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Alexander Skvortsov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, each of whom has spent 201 days in space. This is Parmitano’s second mission on the ISS and it will complete a total of 367 days in space. This is the highest number for any ESA astronaut. Skvortsov is on his third mission to the ISS and will have spent a total of 546 days in space.

The three astronauts will board a Soyuz spacecraft MS-13 on Wednesday, February 5, which will then fly back to Earth and perform a parachute-assisted landing in the Dzhezkazgan region of Kazakhstan. You can follow the departure and landing with the following video:

Reporting of the Soyuz MS-13’s departure from the International Space Station begins at 6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The crew will say goodbye when Skvortsov, Koch and Parmitano leave the station. The hatch between the ship and the ISS is expected to close at 6:30 p.m. PT.

A few hours later, the reporting of the undocking begins at 9:15 p.m. PT. The actual undocking is planned for 9:50 p.m.

Finally, the landing cover begins at midnight. Burning of the orbit begins on Thursday, February 6th at 12:18 p.m. (local time). Landing is scheduled for 1:14 a.m. (local time).

