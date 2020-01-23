Watch Ashley Young sing Bob Marley during the initiation of Inter Milan while Man Utd was ashamed of Burnley - The Sun

ASHLEY YOUNG prepared for his debut at Inter Milan with an exciting edition of Everything’s Gonna Be Alright for his new teammates.

The defender had joined the Italian side last week for £ 1.5 million and participated in an initiation ceremony during a team dinner.

1

Young chose Bob Marley’s tune for a feel-good introduction

Old Manchester United friend Romelu Lukaku, now reunited with Young, filmed his cheerful tune and posted the results on Instagram.

The 34-year-old was wearing a Run DMC shirt and demonstrated his musical qualities by beating the hit Bob Marley.

A wealth of Inter-stars was present, including Lautaro Martinez and another of Young’s former colleagues, Alexis Sanchez.

In fact, Lukaku’s snap of the group let go of the now inevitable arrival of Victor Moses, while Chelsea’s broad man also sat at the table.

Colleague wing defender Young earned an excellent reception after concluding a deal until the end of the season at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Meanwhile, his old club was busy being beaten by Burnley in only their last nightmare outing.

Cagliari travels to Milan on Sunday in what could be Young’s first appearance in an Inter-shirt, followed by a Coppa Italia collision with Fiorentina in the midweek.

The side of Antonio Conte has drawn three of their last five games to give up their grip on the Serie A top.

Juventus, led by a reviving Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Parma over the weekend to increase their lead to four points.

Male Utd captain Ashley Young is medical and completes the transfer to Inter Milan for a short-term deal