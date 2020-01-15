Watch as the impeachment heads to the Senate

Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are not transmitted to the Senate by themselves, they are escorted by specific political stars along a closely choreographed path from the House through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to be judged. He expects more history, pageantry and tradition of a type that has only been seen once on television, and not since the trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999. Like Clinton, Trump should be acquitted . But the nation has never seen Chief Justice John Roberts cross the street of the Supreme Court and preside over a Senate trial or have seen four Democratic presidential candidates sitting in silence, without their phones, before the caucuses. Iowa February 3. nothing the last time this happened. It is now the president’s favorite megaphone accused of proclaiming his innocence and his fury in real time. The impeachment articles against President Donald Trump are not passed to the Senate by themselves.

They are escorted by specific political stars along a closely choreographed path from the House through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to be tried. It expects more history, pageantry and tradition of a type that has only been seen once on television, and not since the 1999 trial of President Bill Clinton.

Like Clinton, Trump should be acquitted. But the nation has never seen Chief Justice John Roberts cross the street of the Supreme Court and preside over a Senate trial, nor witnessed four Democratic presidential candidates sit in silence, without their phones, before the caucuses. Iowa February 3.

Also, Twitter was not a thing the last time it happened. It is now the president’s favorite megaphone accused of proclaiming his innocence and his fury in real time.

What to watch on Wednesday as the House transmits the impeachment articles to the Senate:

____

A TISSUE

Under the chairmanship of Nancy Pelosi, the House voted on December 18 to remove Trump from charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress for his conduct towards Ukraine. Trump is the third president to be removed from office in the history of the United States. The others are Clinton and in 1868 Andrew Johnson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could remove him.

Pelosi delayed the transmission of articles to the Senate, tending to more specific conditions of the trial.

___

THE PASSAGE

Pelosi on Wednesday morning appointed the seven “directors” of the chamber who will explain to senators that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden and then hindered Congress’ investigation of the matter. that happened. The House officially approved the managers and the transmission to the Senate, voting 228-193.

The team is chaired by the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, and the Chair of the Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, who led the removal investigation and the hearings. The other representatives are Zoe Lofgren from California, Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado and Sylvia Garcia from Texas.

Pelosi’s choices suggest emphasizing professional experience (many of which are lawyers) and subject matter expertise. She nodded for the 2020 election, choosing what members of the House said was “geographic diversity” by appointing directors from other democratically dominated countries.

And by choosing Garcia and Crow, she recognized the class of first-year lawmakers who helped topple the House in the 2018 elections. Crow’s appointment is also a nod to the seven freshmen in security who resisted Trump’s dismissal, but then wrote an opinion letter calling for him after the scandal broke out in Ukraine.

A Democrat familiar with how most managers were chosen said that they had been briefed in two stages. First, they were told that they were being considered. Then they were summoned to the Pelosi office to meet the speaker one-on-one. Inside, Pelosi told them that she had chosen them for the high visibility role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to convey the order of developments.

Later Wednesday, the entire prosecution team will line up behind Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will keep the items on file. The procession will cross the room of the national statuary, in front of the Pelosi office, cross the rotunda and up to the doors of the Senate.

The managers will return to the House until the Senate admits them.

___

FURNITURE AND OATHS

The Senate then examines some mundane details, as well as some historical details, according to the precedent of the Clinton removal trial.

First, they will consider resolutions on things such as how to organize the room to accommodate the prosecution and defense teams, and who can watch from the galleries. Then, according to a memo distributed to senators, comes a series of formalities, including the reception of the managers of the Chamber.

By the end of the week, managers are expected to submit the indictments. Roberts and the senators will be sworn in. In addition, senators will sign an oath book used since 1986 for trials for presidential and judicial dismissal which is kept in the National Archives.

___

THE SENATE SUITABLE AS A TRIBUNAL

“Listen! Listen! Listen! All persons are required to remain silent, under penalty of imprisonment, while the United States Senate is sitting for the trial of the indictments. “

Thus proclaimed James Ziglar, then sergeant-at-arms of the Senate, during the Clinton trial in 1999.

The Senate rules state that the trial then begins and takes place six days a week – not Sunday – until it is resolved. But senators could vote to change the schedule.

Arguments in the Trump trial begin next Tuesday, according to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

___

NO RETURNS

Trump has said he wants a full trial with witnesses while also suggesting he would favor a layoff.

But it takes 51 of 100 senators to do almost anything during a trial, and even Republican senators rejected the idea of ​​a dismissal.

___

WITNESSES?

The jury does not know if the Senate is calling witnesses, but it is possible.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to testify when summoned, and some Republicans have met in private to ensure witnesses can be called. With a Republican majority of 53 seats, four GOP senators should vote with all Democrats to reach the threshold of 51 votes.

With that, check out GOP Moderate Sense. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Any plan for witnesses would likely involve the testimony and testimony of people called by Republicans and Democrats.

Trump has said he wants the Senate to call Pelosi and Schiff, but it is very unlikely.

During the Clinton trial, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was dismissed privately but was not called to testify. She and Clinton had had an extramarital relationship, they both said.

___

THE FOURTH

Senators like to talk and any politician wants to stay in touch with his constituents. Thus, the impeachment rule prohibiting talking or consulting their phones on Senate soil has the potential to make them all cranky, nothing more, however, than the four Democratic senators forced to leave Iowa less than three weeks before the election launch caucuses.

Look for Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado to send in substitutes to Iowa or make short round trips.

“I told them that this trial is your responsibility as senators and that the timetable will not affect what we should do,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview this month. latest. He said that none of them objected.

“There are advantages to running as a senator,” added Schumer, “and there are responsibilities.”

.