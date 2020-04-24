Watch as a LAPD suspect in a high-speed chase with poor driving skills

If they teach in a criminal school, it will never be prosecuted because the person who runs away from the police will not end.

The driver of a Chrysler 300 apparently missed that lesson when he found himself on the wrong side of a pursuit operation in Long Beach, California on April 22. deadly weapons.

On Highway 110, around 3 p.m., police spotted a blue Chrysler 300 and went in pursuit. The pursuit continued on the Artesia Expressway to the east (91) in the Paramount / North Long Beach area. The suspect led them on a chase to downtown Los Angeles, where he ran into a red light and crashed into another car.

That didn’t stop him when he again hit Highway 91 in an effort to get ahead of the cops. His Chrysler was spotted at high speed dangerously changing lanes until it hit a black pickup truck, spinning it around.

The impact caused significant damage to the Chrysler 300, forcing the driver to cross the freeway. The crash stopped a 20-minute police chase from downtown Los Angeles to the Long Beach area when police arrested him after a long standoff during which both sides of the freeway were closed.

As the shirtless man got out and got into his car again, the staff continued to negotiate until they left and arrested the suspect without damaging him.

