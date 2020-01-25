Watch Arsenal hardman Sokratis lift insanely heavy weights to drive teammates crazy - The Sun

ARSENAL hardman Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent his teammates crazy after lifting insanely heavy weights in training.

The Greek defender, 31, has returned to training after an illness and is clearly just as fit as ever.

2

Sokratis demonstrated his strength in a recent training session

2

Sokratis was harassed by his teammates after his show of power

In a video that is shared on social media, Sokratis – cheered by his teammates – shows off his ridiculous power.

The former center back of Borussia Dortmund performs three repetitions of the exercise – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Matteo Guendouzi and Bukayo Saka only three of the cheerleaders in the background.

After inciting him with a series of “oohs”, the Gunners team burst out in a chorus of cheers after tough Sokratis pulled the outrageous elevator.

But it wasn’t just his friends who loved it – fans on Twitter did that too.

One wrote: “He is now more a machine than man.”

Another joke: “Celebrate as if they have won a cup.”

Sokratis is now in the battle to beat Bournemouth this weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

David Luiz is banned for the game after he caught a red card on Tuesday in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – a target of £ 40 million for Barcelona – is also suspended because he continues to ban three games for his horror loss on Crystal Palace star Max Meyer.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) are still out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Calum Chambers (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are both long-term injuries that have undergone surgery on their respective injuries.

Arsenal is now planning to pursue defenders Dayot Upamecano or Mykola Matviyenko this month with the resources of Auba’s move should it continue.

But one player who stays in the club is loaned midfielder Dani Ceballos, who had rejected his request to leave by Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta refuses to comment on future transfers at Arsenal