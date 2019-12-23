[WATCH] Ariana Grande and more lip syncing Mariah Carey's Christmas hit

Loading...

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" celebrated its 25th anniversary with its first placement on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In memory of the big day of the legendary single, celebrities from all walks of life took their time to put together a star-studded lip synchronization. With clips from Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Dev Hynes from Blood Orange, the video is a pop culture celebration of the Queen Of Christmas.

Carey shared the video with a heartfelt caption. "IMPRESSIVE! This is one of the best Christmas presents I've ever received," Carey wrote in a tweet. "I am very grateful to all my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You have a big smile on my face conjured. THANKS! "

The video begins with Tyler Perry jokingly mispronouncing Carey's name and is dedicated to the legendary singer. The video then shows a variety of clips from celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Jamie Foxx, Andy Cohen, James Corden, Normani, Diplo, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Jordin Sparks and others. Carey's twins, Moroccans and Monroe, also make an appearance in the compilation video.

Watch the video above for the 25th anniversary of "Everything I want for Christmas is you".

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

