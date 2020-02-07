WATCH Angelina Jordan, the Norwegian teen star, impresses at the final of the ‘AGT Champions’

The AGT: Champions finale is next week and Angelina Jordan is coming to kill. The 13-year-old singer, who received the Golden Summer from Heidi Klum in the season premiere, plays an Elton John classic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVRWYEk8T3A [/ embed]

Angelina will compete against his compatriot Golden Buzzer V. Unbeatable, just like the Filipino singing sensation Marcelito Pomoy. Does she have what it takes to win? You decide.

Angelina Jordan appears in the “AGT: Champions” final

In a preview of next week’s finale, Angelina lists Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. Dressed appropriately in a yellow blazer, the young singer set her own accent, just as she did for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in her first appearance.

VOTE: WHO’S YOUR FAVORITE TO WIN AGT: CHAMPIONS 2020?

Angelina was accompanied by a pianist when she finished the song with her characteristic, jazzy tone. It’s no wonder that she won Norway’s Got Talent when she was 8 years old. We have the feeling that Angelina’s singing talent gets better and better over the years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi30lSvTHiY [/ embed]

What did the “AGT: Champions” judges think?

The judges were impressed by Angelina’s performance. This includes Heidi Klum, who said: “You make your golden buzzer mom so proud!”

A FOREIGN ACT WILL LIKELY TO WIN AMERICA’S GOT TALENT CHAMPIONS

Howie Mandel meanwhile said that the word he comes up with when he hears her singing is “hypnotic”. Alesha Dixon called her “an old soul trapped in the body of a young person”. Simon Cowell praised her for taking a risk and said he would remember the performance for years. He added that she made the song sound “current” and “relevant”.

Watch the AGT: Champions final on NBC Monday night at 8:00 a.m.