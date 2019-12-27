Watch Andrade win the US championship at Madison Square Garden

Loading...

Title changes don't happen often at WWE live events, but it looks like they want to make their return to Madison Square Garden unforgettable. Andrade was able to knock out American champion Rey Mysterio at the show on Thursday evening to become the new American champion. Andrade raised his feet to block a frog splash and hit his Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Below are pictures and a clip of the finish.

This is Andrades first individual championship after the NXT WWE, after the NXT championship was previously held. Notably, the United States Championship also changed hands at the Madison Square Garden live event on July 7, 2017, when AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens. Mysterio has been an American champion since pinning Styles in November.

According to WWE, Andrade won the opportunity by winning a fighting game on Raw, but at that point it didn't seem like the game was going to end. We suspect Andrade won by ref-stop and they haven't said anything about it yet?

The former NXT champion is now starting his first tenure as an American champion by defeating one of the WWE's most awarded superstars. Andrade secured the title chance after taking a brutal Gauntlet Match win over Humberto Carrillo. Experience the recently crowned US Champion on Monday evening at 8/7 C on the USA Network.

Hey, Andrade is American champion, we'll take what we can get.