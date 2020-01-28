Watch an angry fire on hills outside of the Australian capital

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1NDqPFYQbc (/ embed)

Australia’s historic fire season, which is exacerbated by a warming climate, is still raging.

Although the deeply dried out bushlands in southeastern Australia experienced a much-needed flood in mid-January, the rain was only enough to reduce the fires – not to suffocate them. The high season is still high in many regions.

A new flame ignited on Monday outside the Australian capital Canberra and has now grown into an “out of control” bushfire covering 9,500 hectares (23,400 acres).

Photographer Martin Ollman captured a dramatic time-lapse of the growing fire as it burned the vegetation on the hills outside of Canberra.

Fire conditions are “unprecedented,” said Joe Murphy, chief officer of the ACT Rural Fire Service, on Tuesday to the Canberra Times.

This is not surprising. 2019 was Australia’s hottest and driest year ever. These unprecedented conditions turn vegetation into igniters. In addition, “extremely high temperatures and low humidity” are expected in the Canberra region in the coming days, according to the ACT. The flame will almost certainly grow.

Although each bushfire or wildfire has multiple influences, rising average temperatures mean more fire weather, increasing the likelihood of increased flames. Climate researchers expect the storm in Australia to rise sharply in the coming decades as the planet warms relentlessly.

“The message has always been the same,” James Ricketts, an experienced volunteer firefighter in Australia and a researcher studying the effects of climate change, told Mashable. “Increased warming means increased fire risk.”