[WATCH] "All Me" by Kehlani and Keyshia Cole is a throwback, party jam

Keyshia Cole may not have thought much of OT Genasis & # 39; ironic remix of her hit "Love", but she loves Kehlani from the Bay Area very much and connects her with the singer "Nights Like This" last track, "All Me" – which you can read above. Kehlani teased the release of the song last week and told fans, "There is a function. And she is a queen !!!", suggesting that it is from "The Queen of Oakland, heartbreaking hymns and vocals straight from the heart" was.

Well, there is a function. and she is a queen !!!

You have to make sure that the queens are happy with what comes out! We get it perfect for them.

Then the paperwork takes a long time during the holidays. I don't play, I promise I wish it was a month ago https://t.co/Z3XTHr0bhw

– Kehlani (@Kehlani), December 19, 2019

After a step backwards, a pop R&B instrumental with a lot of bass, the two Oakland singers praise their respective love interests. I ate properly for the first time in a long time and slept through the night. “The beat, produced by Rapper P-Lo from the Bay Area and his frequent collaborator Reece Beats, is reminiscent of the early 2000s, airbrush baby tees pop-hits with a dash of hyphy drum patterns for extra edges.

Kehlani has collaborated a lot this year to release her follow-up to her debut SweetSexySavage. So far she has duetted with the Chicago rapper / singer Jean Deaux, the Atlantaer Crooner 6lack, the EDM hit maker Zedd and her compatriot Rexx Life Raj. Since her contact list seems to be growing day by day, it is almost certain that she will have an extensive and diverse fan base for her next album.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

