AGT winner Michael Grimm returns to the show this week for the final round of AGT: The Champions. The show released a preview video of his performance, which seems to have impressed the judges.

Michael also gave an insight into his experience after winning the show and what he has been doing in recent years. Check out his amazing performance in the video below.

Michael Grimm appears on “AGT: The Champions”.

Michael Grimm returns for “AGT: Champions”

Michael Grimm won the fifth season of America’s Got Talent in 2010, which means it’s been almost 10 years since he last appeared on the show. Judge Howie Mandel said Michael was the first AGT winner he had met.

The singer explained that he believed that runner-up Jackie Evancho would win instead of him. “AGT taught me that anything is possible,” he said of his win.

For his championship appearance, Michael chose to sing “I´d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James while playing the guitar. The bluesy song showed his incredible voice and made the audience cheer.

Watch Michael Grimm’s appearances in the fifth season of “AGT”.

Who is AGT winner Michael Grimm?

Michael Grimm impressed the jurors in the fifth season of AGT with his audition for “You Don’t Know Me”. His talent led him to millions. Michael used the money to build a new home for his grandparents after he won when they lost their home in Hurricane Katrina.

He also married and recorded an album, but Michael said that the success hit him “like a freight train” and that he was “not prepared for this level of attention”. ‘

Michael said he was nervous about performing in championships and representing America against so many talented people from around the world. We have to wait until the new episode on Monday to see if he can make it to the next round.