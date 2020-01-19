Darci Lynn, our favorite America’s Got Talent winner, recently got a GoPro and it shows us full V-Log style and we love it. Gone are the days of a shy young child hiding behind her dolls when Darci has found new confidence on and off the stage. Below are some semi-awesome, half-funny footage of Darci’s backstage tour in 2020 that started in Florida.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YElgI9MZvxw (/ embed)

If you don’t know who Darci Lynn is (what?!), She won AGT at the age of 12 and has taken the world by storm ever since. Accompanied by her musical friends, including a Divaesque rabbit: Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse: Oscar and a sarcastic old woman: Edna, Darci sang through her friends. More recently, with the help of her doll friends, the 15-year-old entertainer found a voice inside that she knew nothing about. Darci now regularly plays solo and duet with and without her friends.

Darci also confessed that her doll friends have helped her master a lifelong struggle with shyness. In this video, Darci shows us the quirky personality and funny interactions in her daily life that remind us all of why we fell in love with her at all. The V-Log also shows her family, her Florida resort, rehearsals, and what she does before she is ready to perform on stage for her show.

Darci Lynn 2020 Tour – Fresh out of the Box Tour

The singer / ventriloquist played from coast to coast, made more than 50 stops across the country, and sold a total of more than 100,000 tickets (with gross sales of nearly $ 5 million). Yes, and she is not even 15 years old.

Feel bad because I really do. You can buy their tour tickets below.

Darci Lynne Since “AGT: Champions”

The past year was a record year for them. The talented singer / ventriloquist Darci Lynne took second place among the 50 best competitors in the first Got Talent: Champions of the USA.

She also played and hosted her first original TV special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” on NBC.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5Ga9HhzaQ0 (/ embed)

Darci also released her first single “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree” from the special.

With her stage debut at Grand Ole Opry, she marked an important milestone and has since returned for several appearances. Draci also returned to AGT as a special guest in season 14, where she delivered an outstanding performance of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s World”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxzeqvoCR9s (/ embed)

The Darci Lynne tour “Out of the Box” 2020 can be found near you. Get your tickets now. If you have ever attended a Darci Lynne Tour live show, how impressive was the experience? Share with us in the comments below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWGlrLZD0BU (/ embed)

Darci Lynne collapses when she finally gets her lifelong wish!