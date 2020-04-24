Watch a young Slipknot fan give a great impression of Corey Taylor

Slipknot have become leaders in metal and will become the band that greats like Metallica or Killer as one of the introductory bands to so many young metalheads in the coming years and this is evidenced by this adorable impression that a young fan offers from Corey Taylor.

While probably at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the child’s parent, Kris Frost, helped put together an outfit that mimicked Taylor’s eponymous mask from the era, while the young fan makes his best impression with “Spit It Out.”

The boy’s impression is that he uses a microphone and runs his head against the number.

The father posted a message in the description of the video stating that the video has now been viewed nearly half a million times. He also conveys the message of how happy it has made him and his son. “God smokes everyone! You all made my son and I have such an incredible day. He is thrilled with all comments and share actions, just like me !! ”

Frost also shared his own musical ventures while playing in the hardcore act Departure.

You can watch the clip below. Hopefully Taylor catches the heartwarming video and it brings him as much joy as everyone else.

More about Slipknot

Slipknot recently released their Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life documentary for free on YouTube.

The documentary features interviews and footage shot during their live studio session at Maida Vale Studios for BBC 1.

The documentary offers “A unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and controversial heavy metal bands of all time: Slipknot.”

“The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining songs at the legendary Maida Vale Studios for an intimate audience. The six songs, one of each of the band’s albums, transport the group, recognized by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting. The film highlights the group’s phenomenal 25-year career and shows how one of the most brutal and intense-sounding groups ever struggled with booze, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, sold out and picked up their colleagues a Grammy on the go, while remaining as brave, fearless and exciting as ever. ”

You can check it out below.

What do you think of the Corey Taylor impression of this young Slipknot fan? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Against the flow