Watch a US senator make a truly damned microwaved tuna melt sandwich

I’m not a food snob – especially in the quarantine, where I transfer Velveeta cheese slices to my face on a regular basis – but Virginia Senator Mark Warner’s posting a video of this week’s recipe is really surprising. , even on the internet.

He made melted tuna. At least in theory. But what exactly did Warner create that could best be described as a soft, mayo-slop, tuna mush? I do not know. Watch it then we gather on the other side to decompress and study the awesomeness of an adult with a prestigious job in microwaving mayo and fish.

OK, so we’re both on the same page: with a normal tuna melt you probably mix a tuna salad concoction – usually with ingredients like mayo, celery, onion, and lemon juice – then top it with cheese, then cook the whole shebang in some form that is both bread toast and melt cheese. You can reasonably use the oven, a stovetop pan, or even some kind of sandwich press. Here’s a perfectly rational recipe from Bon Appetit, my choice of recipe destination.

What Warner, a Virginia Democrat, has done * is * not * that.

Warner placed soft white bread on a plate. OK, enough so far. But then he got a bottle of mayo. Things immediately turned around. I’m not a mayo-averse person – I obviously pinned the meal for eating a slice of spicy mayo – but Warner slices a disruptive amount of mayonnaise into each slice of bread. We’re talking a thick, gloopy stream that he doesn’t even bother to spread evenly.

Side note: the camera’s quick zoom and gross food sound (the squadching bottle may, for example) make everything feel like a Tim and Eric skit where the punchline doesn’t hit.

The caption of the Instagram post even hint at Warner’s team knowing it was a damned sandwich and playing it for good.

It read: “My daughters will never eat them again, and my staff has tried to share my delicious delicacies throughout the world. Fortunately for you, they are OVERRULED.”

But I still ignored this sandwich.

All right. Next, Warner slops missed, canned tuna “evenly” throughout the bread. As he does so, juices can stream all over the sandwich, almost certainly soggying bread.

It got worse.

The next step? Two slices of medium cheddar. As Warner said, he’s a “two-slice guy.” Fine.

But then. But then. Warner closes the sandwich, and says he’ll fire it. The reader, my dear friend, the senator puts the sandwich in the microwave for 30 seconds.

And after washing his hands for 20 seconds – which is a good hygiene reminder but he should also do that before cooking (if you call it cooking) as well – his “tuna melt extraordinaire” is ready . Warner takes a big messy bite of the soft fish sandwich.

Undeniably gross.

As you might imagine, the internet has been floored with disastrous response. Even his political allies were disturbed.

At the end of the video, Warner told everyone to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic. It was a good thought, wish everything well.

But Warner’s video alone can do a number on my health. How in the hell should I sleep after seeing what he did?

. (tagToTranslate) food