Watch a sketch by Catherine Tate and David Tennand from Big Night In

Catherine Tate donated her school uniform to BBC One’s big night last night during Lauren Cooper’s sketch.

David Tennant joined the famous comic book The Catherine Tate Show via video chat, reiterating Lauren’s role as a frustrated teacher from the 2007 comic stripping sketch.

Tate and Tennant were part of the starry series Big Night In – a BBC charity night to help comics and children in need.

During the observation, as Teacher Tennant tries to teach Lauren, who has learned a nightmare via Skype, an awkward student turns to a session about twenty minutes late when he “made his TikTox.”

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pmiYew3gUw [/ attach]

Tennant tries to move on with the online class, but Lauren starts lecturing her teacher on social distance. “You are standing too close to your computer, sir. You must stand two meters away or you could infect me with a virus.”

The woman then asks the upset teacher if she has ever been a doctor – a reference to the original sketch of Red Nose Day 2007, in which Lauren asks Tennant if she is a doctor.

David Tennant starred in Lord Who magazine’s 2005 Time Lord film, and from 2005 to 2010, Catherine Tate made a guest appearance as a runaway bride, Donna Noble, in a 2006 special show before becoming a full-time partner in 2006.

The sketch ends with the duo creating TikTok with the story of George Michael and Aretha Franklin’s “I Knew You Waited for Me.”

David Tennant appeared in a video message with Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capald, Matt Smith and other doctoral actors to thank the front line workers for their hard work during the chaotic period.

Big Night In raised more than £ 27 million for people suffering from a coronavirus outbreak.

Big Night In raised more than £ 27 million for people suffering from a coronavirus outbreak.