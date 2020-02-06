Watch a robot fold the Motorola Razr until it dies [Livestream]

As of 2020, more foldable smartphones are coming onto the market, and the latest is from Motorola. To see how durable it is, CNET has hired a robot to fold the Motorola Razr until it dies, and you can watch it live.

This Motorola Razr test uses the same devices as a similar Samsung Galaxy Fold test last October. In this test, the Galaxy Fold died after approximately 120,000 continuous, fast folds. The cause of death was damage to the hinge and failure of a large part of the inner display.

Unlike Samsung, which has worked 200,000 times over its lifetime, Motorola has not recorded how long the Razr should last under normal use. However, the company has not been very shy about the device’s durability.

How long does the Motorola Razr last in this robot? As with the Galaxy Fold test, SquareTrade’s “FoldBot” is unlikely to move slowly, which will surely result in the device breaking with fewer wrinkles than could be the case in a few years. CNET states that at least 100,000 folds are planned. However, there is a possibility that the device may be damaged before this sum is reached. After all, some first impressions of the foldable have questioned the strength of its hinge.

The live stream to a Motorola Razr cube starts at 12 noon. PT today and you can see in the video below.

