Watch a reporter who specializes in falling lights while delivering the news

No one can stop NBC’s Christian Welker from delivering the news. No wonder the wind. Not the added struggle of communicating through a facemask. And certainly not a couple of falling lighting fixtures.

Welker reports live in D.C. on Wednesday, covering Attorney General William Barr’s comments on coronavirus shutdowns. Suddenly, the strong wind blows sent high-pitched illuminations that fell to the ground. Yet he still tried to keep the news going. Watch the amazing moves from your Welker.

Undeterred, Welker dismissed it, saying “We’re OK, they fell right in front of me.”

Welker quickly praised the internet for not being able to explain. The reporter himself retweeted a couple of jokes, including one saying he had “first-round pocket presence” as he named the lights. (For the uneducated, that’s a football reference.)

Welker was also pleased to get a faux-scouting report about his abilities from the Philadelphia Eagles, his favorite team.

If Welker is hoping for easier reporting of conditions in the coming days, it will not appear on the cards. The forecasts indicate that it will be rainy and a bit windy for the rest of the week in D.C.

.