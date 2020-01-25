Watch a couple of professional hooligans terrorize Los Angeles on two wheels

Screenshot: Red Bull Motorsport

When traffic in Los Angeles lets you down, the best answer is always two wheels. Sure, it’s a bit more dangerous [okay, significantly more dangerous], but you can split up and get to your destination in half the time. But what if you want to have a little more fun with the trip? You could do what professional drivers Robbie Maddison and Tyler Bereman do and sneak through LA, taking every opportunity to jump over, through and out of things.

Incredible drops, incredible gaps, big old slides, mega wheelies, this video is six incredible minutes full of awesome braaps. Fun for the whole family, you know, provided the family has their M endorsement, huge Red Bull funding, and the ability to close large parts of Los Angeles to shoot a video.

Of course, the premise of the video is wrong from start to finish, but it’s an excuse to do some cool stunts in a cityscape that don’t need an excuse at first. Get out and go, because if you don’t, nobody will. Or so.

Pay particular attention to how many wheel breaks this massive fall would cause, as I am pretty sure that after this dead man the wheel is no longer drivable.

If you look at this like a two-wheel Ken Block stunt, it works. It’s an entertaining thing that took multiple shots, a lot of camera equipment, and possibly several days of filming and editing. Still, what an evil way to spend the day.